Linn County pays off veterans home levy

In November 2010, Linn County’s unemployment rate was in double digits, about 13%.
But being in the grips of a recession didn’t stop local residents from imposing a local option tax levy on themselves, 19 cents per $1,000 of property value, to support construction of a 154-bed veterans home in Lebanon.
The project that would come to be named the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home was supported by almost 66% of those who cast ballots.
Now Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins has paid off the 10-year levy. The final payment was based on a levy of 11 cents to generate just enough income to cover the final payment.
“The final payment was $912,792.09," Hawkins said.
The county borrowed the money from the road fund and paid 2% annual interest, which totaled almost $1.3 million over the life of the levy, for a total payout of $13,299,675.
“We were happy to pay it off. We made sure 100 percent went to what we told folks it was going for,” Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “I would like to talk about a return on investment, but it is such a great facility that Linn County taxpayers helped build. It goes way beyond financial calculations.”
Nyquist thanked Linn County residents, who continued to show their support of veterans despite tough economic times.
A requirement of being selected as the site of the state’s second veterans home was a local financial contribution toward the $40 million project.
Linn County was originally expected to come up with $12 million, which was ensured by the tax levy. But later another $4 million was added to the match requirement, and the state of Oregon stepped up with the extra funding.
Linn County purchased the first 10 acres of the veterans home site from Samaritan Health Services for $1.5 million and then transferred ownership to the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs. Later, 2 additional acres were purchased.
The home abuts the Samaritan Health Systems Campus, which now includes the COMP-Northwest medical school, Linn-Benton Community College’s nursing program, an urgent care clinic, a fitness center and numerous other businesses.
A large apartment complex was also constructed to provide housing primarily for medical students and their families.
The home is named after a World War I Medal of Honor recipient from Corvallis, who led his men to safety at great peril to his own life during a battle in France.
The state chose the Lebanon site from among six others.
Linn County’s application packet totaled more than 200 pages. It was a team effort including Linn County, Samaritan Health Services and the city of Lebanon.
The Lebanon facility is unlike most veterans homes in that it is built on the small home design concept. Residents have their own rooms built around central living areas including kitchens, libraries and living rooms, much like individual homes.
Administrators have been asked to talk about the project in other states over the years.
If a resident wants a cheeseburger at 10 p.m., they will get it. If spaghetti is on the menu for lunch and the resident would like a salad instead, they get the salad.
The ODVA announced Lebanon as the home’s site in April 2010 and ground was broken in September 2012. A grand opening was held in September 2014.
The Lebanon home joined a 151-bed home in The Dalles that opened in 1997.
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Allworth’s daughter, Jodie Allworth, said her father “was a strict man who always had a soft spot for veterans.”
The home has had strong partnerships with Samaritan Health Services, COMP-Northwest and students at nearby Pioneer Elementary School.
The facility was constructed by Lease Crutcher Lewis of Portland.
