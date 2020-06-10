Linn County man faces sex charges

Seven Lee Bullock — who was one of three teens who brought a gun to Lebanon High School in May 2018 — has been lodged at the Linn County Jail after being charged Wednesday with numerous sexual crimes involving a young girl.
According to Linn County District Attorney records, Bullock, 18, of Sweet Home, who is also known as David James Lybarger, was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
Two counts each of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse charges stem from alleged crimes against an elementary school aged-girl between Feb. 24, 2014, and Feb. 23, 2016, at a home on Tennessee School Road in Lebanon.
Bullock faces first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse charges for alleged crimes against the girl between Feb. 24, 2016, and Feb. 23, 2017.
He also faces charges of first-degree sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse for alleged crimes against the girl for events on March 6, 2016, at a residence on Bohlken Drive in Lebanon.
On May 18, 2018, Bullock — then 16 and known as David James Lybarger — and two other male teens passed around a stolen handgun at Lebanon High School.
Their actions forced the school district to initiate a campus lockdown.
The gun scare occurred on the same day as a mass shooting at a school in Santa Fe, Texas, in which 10 people were killed and 13 others wounded.
In June 2018, Bullock was sentenced to up to seven years in a youth correctional facility. His sentence reflected Lybarger admitting to fourth-degree assault and strangulation in a separate case.
