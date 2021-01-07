Linn County man among 10 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

A 73-year-old Linn County man is among 10 more Oregonians who have died of COVID-19-related issues, raising the state’s death total to 1,568, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
The man, who had underlying medical conditions, tested positive and died on Dec. 31. The location of his death is being confirmed.
There were 867 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday, bringing the state total to 121,085.
Linn County noted 33 new cases, and Benton County had 30 cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Linn County has recorded 2,833 cases and 36 deaths, while Benton has logged 1,459 cases and 11 deaths.
Other cases reported Thursday, by county, are: Baker, 3; Clackamas, 44; Clatsop, 1; Columbia, 1; Coos, 7; Crook, 15; Curry, 1; Deschutes, 44; Douglas, 14; Grant, 3; Harney, 3; Hood River, 10; Jackson, 71; Jefferson, 20; Josephine, 5; Klamath, 3; Lake, 10; Lane, 76; Lincoln, 7; Malheur, 17; Marion, 134; Morrow, 3; Multnomah, 17; Polk, 27; Sherman, 10; Tillamook, 7; Umatilla, 159; Union, 14; Wallowa, 2; Wasco, 9; Washington, 33; and Yamhill, 34.
The other Oregon deaths were an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence; a 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center; an 85-year-old woman in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence; a 56-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence; an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 1 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; a 72-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence; an 88-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center; and an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at his residence.
The OHA noted that an additional 5,249 doses of vaccines were administered — including 995 second doses — raising the state’s total number of doses administered to 66,920.
All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.
To date, 250,100 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 462, which is 18 fewer than Wednesday. There are 91 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, 29 fewer than Wednesday.