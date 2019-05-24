BROWNSVILLE — The annual Linn County Livestock Association meeting and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. May 30 at the First Baptist Church, 27910 Seven Mile Lane, Brownsville.

Dinner and dessert are $10 for adults or $5 for children. Annual dues: $20.

Federal trappers will talk about predator control programs.

RSVP to Mike Cowdrey at 541-979-3703 or Shelby.filley@oregonstate.edu.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments