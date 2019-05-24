BROWNSVILLE — The annual Linn County Livestock Association meeting and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. May 30 at the First Baptist Church, 27910 Seven Mile Lane, Brownsville.
Dinner and dessert are $10 for adults or $5 for children. Annual dues: $20.
Federal trappers will talk about predator control programs.
RSVP to Mike Cowdrey at 541-979-3703 or Shelby.filley@oregonstate.edu.
