After rejecting a $1,000 bid from Sweet Home rental property owner Joshua Victor, the Linn County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday to give the city of Sweet Home a one-year option on the former Weyerhaeuser mill site.
The commissioners directed County Administrator Ralph Wyatt to compile an estimate of how much money the county has spent on the property, which was foreclosed upon in 2010 for $500,000 in back taxes by Western States Land Reliance Trust, a failed housing development.
Board chairman Roger Nyquist suggested that the city would pay the county when the property is sold, or if the city decides to retain the entire property, at the end of the option.
“This has been a long, tortured path,” he said. “We are near the end.”
Since 2010, extensive environmental assessment work has been done on the property, including a $1 million asbestos clean-up by the Department of Environmental Quality.
County property manager Russ Williams told the commissioners that a recent Weyehauser-funded environmental survey of a log pond on the property reportedly came back clear. He said the pond will require neither scraping nor expensive mitigation. And, he added, the pond retains a water right of several hundred gallons per minute from the South Santiam River.
Williams said Weyerhaeuser is waiting for a “no further action” needed report from the Department of Environmental Quality.
By law, the county had to offer the property at auction since it was acquired through tax foreclosure. No bids were received at an August auction. The county had set a minimum bid of $2.7 million for 156 acres. Another 250 acres that was part of the planned housing development has already been deeded to the city of Sweet Home.
The county’s offer will include 147 acres at 2210 Tamarack Street and a half-acre on the corner of 18th Avenue and the railroad tracks. The county will retain 7.08 acres near 20th Avenue and Willow Street.
Commissioner John Lindsey agreed with Nyquist.
“We need to give the city the option and they can be in control of their own destiny,” Lindsey said.
Commissioner Will Tucker suggested that the county develop an easement for a road into the property before turning it over to the city, but Nyquist and Lindsey said the city would best handle that since it would fall within the city’s zoning purview.
After the meeting, Nyquist said that if the county receives a bona fide bid on the property prior to completion of the option agreement paperwork, the commissioners will be bound to consider it.
“We are appreciative that the board understands that this property’s location makes it vital we work together to develop it in the best interest of both the city and the county,” Sweet Home City Manager Ray Towry said. “An option on the property will allow us to move forward and for the county to continue to work with us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.