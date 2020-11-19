Linn County, cities set COVID-19 closures

Linn County and the communities of Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home have implemented various closures in response to Gov. Kate Brown’s new two-week “freeze” aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Linn County Administrator Darrin Lane told staff members this week that “the risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death and helping conserve hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care.”
Lane said that although the governor’s plan does not mandate specific actions by local government, "we are requested to comply with the spirit and intent of the directive.”
Linn County
County offices will remain open for business and continue to serve the public.
Departments and offices are requested to maximize opportunities for employees to work remotely during the freeze, provided that meaningful work can be accomplished.
Where practical, employee schedules may be alternated to allow for adequate social distancing within offices.
Additional barriers and partitions may be installed to allow employees to be in close proximity to each other or members of the public if needed to continue to function.
The county will ensure that sanitization activities are completed as planned and employees who exhibit COVID-like symptoms are removed from the workplace until evaluated by a medical professional.
Albany
All in-person city events, programs and public meetings are canceled or postponed until further notice.
Closures include City Hall, Fire Station 11, the community pool, both library branches, Maple Lawn preschool, the Police Department, Public Works operations building, the Senior Center and the Swanson Fitness Center.
Still open are playgrounds, Municipal Court, parks, trails and open spaces, Talking Water Gardens, the skate park, dog park and pickleball courts.
Lebanon
The Senior Center is closed, although Meals on Wheels delivery will continue. For more information, call 541-924-8455.
Also closed are City Hall, the Police Department lobby and records office, Municipal Court and the public library (although the library will have curbside service.)
LINX bus services will continue, with masks and physical distancing mandatory.
Sweet Home
Community and Economic Development is closed to walk-ins. Finance and Utility Billing, Municipal Court and Public Works offices are closed to the public. The public library is closed, but online service and curbside pickup are available.
City parks and the Police Department remain open.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
