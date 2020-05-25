Linn County budget hearings start Tuesday
0 comments

Linn County budget hearings start Tuesday

  • 0

The Linn County Budget Committee will meet this week at the Linn County Fairgrounds due to social distancing measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget Committee members are commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker, and citizens at large Jennifer Stanaway, Kerry Johnson and Sherrie Sprenger.

The meetings schedule will be:

Tuesday: starting at 1:30 p.m.: assessor; surveyor; fair expo; public input; print shop; veterans; information technology; G.I.S.; planning and building; general administration; law library; commissioners.

Wednesday: starting at 1:30 p.m.: county attorney; health department; parks; general services; non-departmental; treasurer.

Thursday: starting at 9:30 a.m.: public input; road department; clerk; sheriff; district attorney; juvenile department; juvenile detention; Justice of the Peace courts.

Friday: Decisions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News