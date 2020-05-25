Linn County begins 2020-21 budget review

As county administrator for the last 20 years, Ralph Wyatt has faced many challenges preparing annual budgets, but his final effort is a real doozy due to unknowns associated with COVID-19 issues.
Wyatt will retire at the end of July.
Due to social distancing protocols associated with COVID-19, the budget hearings are being held at the Linn County Expo Center instead of at the Linn County Courthouse.
The sessions remain open to the public.
Wyatt said Linn County had finally recovered economically from the nation-wide recession. The county’s unemployment rate was in the low single-digit range and local manufacturing companies and other businesses had help-wanted banners in communities large and small.
That was until mid-March, when Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide shelter-in-place order in an effort to flatten the curve of the virus spread. Businesses closed and the unemployment rate jumped to double-digits.
Lottery funds, transient lodging taxes and other state pass-through revenues shrank. The budget committee is reviewing proposed budgets that department heads know could shift on a dime.
“It is unlike anything I have ever gone through,” Wyatt said. “Right now, we’re in the middle of things and we really don’t know how the story is going to end.”
Long-time budget committee member Jennifer Stanaway was elected committee chair, and newcomer Sherrie Sprenger was elected co-chair. Other members are commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker and at-large member Kerry Johnson.
Nyquist, who chairs the board of commissioners, presented an overview of the proposed $171.1 million budget, up slightly from the current $167.8 million.
On the positive side, Wyatt said there will be no PERS rate increases and no health insurance premium hikes, both of which are major cost factors.
Federal forest funding has been extended for two years and property values have been growing, which should mean increased property tax revenues of 3-plus percent.
The proposed budget includes a contingency of $383,900.
The budget was built knowing the state is looking at a 17% budget cut and a $3 billion revenue hit. The state provides about one-third of the county’s overall budget.
The Law Enforcement Levy of $2.83 per $1,000 property valuation was approved for another four years in 2018 and may see more actual income due to potentially reduced tax compression. That could mean more revenue for not only the Sheriff’s Office, but also the District Attorney’s office and Juvenile Department.
The Road Fund remains fiscally sound with about $9.36 million in cash reserve and another $8.97 million in loans to other county projects. The fund is expected to see revenue increases due to the passage of the state’s transportation bill in 2017, but due to reduced travel due to COVID-19, gas taxes are down.
The budget includes a reduction in almost three full-time positions which would leave the county with about 666 employees, although Wyatt said there is usually a 5% vacancy rate depending on the economic outlook for the area. He said the Health Department could have 10 or 15 open positions at any given time.
The proposed budget includes: General Fund, $49.4 million; Road Department, $39.1 million; law enforcement, $31.9 million; healthy services, $33.8 million. Total: $171.1 million, with an actual spending level of about $139.6 million after internal transfers and reserves are deducted.
Department budgets reviewed Tuesday were: assessor; surveyor; Fair & Expo Center; print shop; veterans department; information technology; G.I.S.; Planning and Building; General Administration; law library; commissioners; non-departmental; and treasurer’s office.
Wednesday’s sessions will start at 1:30 p.m. with county attorney; health department; parks; and general services.
Thursday’s session will start at 9:30 a.m. with Road Department; clerk’s office; sheriff’s office; district attorney; juvenile department; juvenile detention; and Justice of the Peace Courts.
