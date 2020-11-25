Linn commissioners want swift business aid

Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker hope to be able to assist small business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions by early December, they agreed Tuesday morning.
Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that the state will pass $55 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Oregon’s 36 counties, with the money being parceled out based on population.
Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins told the commissioners that Linn County should receive about $1.6 million, up from an anticipated $1.4 million.
Chair Roger Nyquist said the board would like to help businesses with annual gross sales of less than $1 million and at least four full-time-equivalent employees.
He added that the county does not want to approve applications on a “first-come, first-served basis, which means whoever has the fastest internet connection.”
The commissioners agreed they would like to continue working with the Albany and Lebanon chambers of commerce, which are overseeing a business outreach program providing information about services available to businesses throughout the county.
Albany Chamber of Commerce President Janet Steele said she believes the chambers can readily facilitate a program and expects there could be up to 300 businesses interested in assistance.
The board asked Steele to work with Hawkins to develop an application process. They also emphasized that a business does not have to be a chamber member to participate.
Nyquist said the current two-week restrictions imposed by the governor are expected to end on Dec. 2. The board hopes to have applications and money flowing to businesses by Dec. 8.
The commissioners also agreed to hold some of the $1.6 million back in the event the federal program runs out of money too quickly. Nyquist said a recent program handed out $20 million in aid in just 19 minutes.
“We believe this money is only about 10% of what is needed to make people whole,” Nyquist said. “It’s important that everyone knows the rules and everyone gets treated equally. We must be strategic and do the best we can with what we have.”
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
