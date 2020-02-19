Linn commissioners say no to cap-and-trade bill

The Linn County Board of Commission is on record as unanimously opposing state cap-and-trade legislation.
Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker all voted Tuesday morning in favor of a proclamation opposing the legislation, Senate Bill 1530.
“Our position is that even people who adamantly support this bill need to recognize that unless it gets a wide-based buy-in from across the board, it will not succeed in meeting the bill’s goals,” Nyquist said.
“A dangerous element is that this bill will phase in impacts in a down-the-road fashion, so people might think it’s not in the here-and-now. But the truth is the impacts of this bill will be heavy and will have all kinds of unintended consequences for our children and grandchildren.”
Lindsey estimated that fuel increases of at least 22 cents per gallon would add at least $50,000 per year to the Linn County Road Department’s fuel budget and $10,000 per year to the Health Department’s fuel costs.
“When you add what it will cost contractors who work with our road department, it could add $150,000 to $200,000 per year in fuel costs,” he said.
The three commissioners signed the proclamation officially opposing the bill, while noting that it would also increase costs for a broad number of county-offered services to its more than 127,000 residents.
“Senate Bill 1530’s impacts through increases in utility costs and fuel costs will further burden the residents of Linn County who are already burdened by the increasing costs of living in our communities through higher rents, increasing costs to purchase a home and additional tax burdens placed on them by the State of Oregon,” the proclamation read in part.
The bill's goal is to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and 80% below that level by 2050. It would establish a seven-member Oregon Greenhouse Gas Reduction Board in the Department of Environmental Quality. Members would be appointed by the governor and subject to confirmation by the Senate.
Large companies would be able to purchase carbon credits to offset their emission levels.
Democrats who were pushing to vote on the bill this week have agreed to slow that timeline, as opponents say the bill is being ramrodded through without time for discussion. Dozens of amendments adding up to more than 100 pages of text have been added to the bill in recent days alone. A hearing before the full budget committee scheduled for Tuesday was canceled.
Republicans argue that the bill should not be taken up during the 35-day short session and instead, legislators should move budget issues to the top of the agenda.
Republican caucus leader Herman Baertschiger Jr., R-Grants Pass, sent a letter Monday to Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, urging him to use the short session for its intended purpose, “to fix budgets and make policy adjustments and nothing more.” (State House GOP members left a chamber session Tuesday evening in protest of the short session's pacing.)
The letter read in part, “I propose that we focus on the true intent of the short session and work on the budgets, emergencies, and fixes to other legislation. We need to live up to the intent of the short session that Oregonians voted for. When we have completed the intent of the short session, then we could move on to other more controversial legislation, that we may or may not come to an agreement on, but at least we would have finished the people’s business.”
Numerous groups have held rallies for and against the bill. Proponents say reducing greenhouse emissions is vital to mitigate climate change issues. They believe green energy jobs will be created to displace those based on fossil fuels.
Opponents argue Oregon’s overall carbon emissions footprint is small on a national and international level and that the increased fuel costs that will result from passing of the bill will produce thousands of job losses, especially in agriculture, logging and trucking.
In 2018, Benton County commissioners approved a resolution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 75% below 1990 levels by 2050. Some of the county's climate plan action goals include:
• Reduce paper usage.
• Encourage alternative transportation, carpooling and teleconferencing to reduce travel impacts.
• Purchase alternative fuel vehicles.
• Increase the use of native plants for landscaping projects.
• Increase sustainability education opportunities.