Enterprise zone requests for Stack HIP and Peoria Gardens were approved Tuesday by the Linn County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker were in attendance, with Chairman Roger Nyquist participating by telephone.
John Pascone, president of the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp., said Stack HIP plans to invest almost $30 million to purchase land, construct a building and install about $20 million in a hot isostatic pressing system.
Pascone said local titanium companies have to send products out-of-state to undergo the HIP process, which reduces the porosity of metals by using high temperatures and isostatic gas pressure.
Pascone said the company plans to create 16 to 18 family-wage jobs to start with and may add a second furnace if business warrants.
The Albany City Council has already give its approval to the enterprise zone inclusion.
Pascone said Peoria Gardens plans to invest about $400,000 to construct a new greenhouse, add equipment and hire at least two more employees.
The enterprise zone provides companies that relocate or expand in the zone with property tax abatement for a number of years, if their operation creates jobs that pay more than 150 percent of Linn County’s average annual wage, or more than $61,000 per year.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Sent a letter stating their opposition to House Bill 2974, which would create a capital bridge district, to mid-valley legislators, Sens. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, and Frank Girod, R-Stayton, and Reps. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, and Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany. The bill would authorize the formation of the bridge district in the capital city region, consisting of Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, and would authorize the district to levy property taxes for the planning, construction and maintenance of bridges in the region.
The commissioners' letter noted, “All Linn County residents can drive to the Capitol without crossing the Willamette (River)," and “the district proposes to tax Linn County citizens and would provide no direct benefit to them.”
The bill had a hearing on Monday and much of the testimony was negative toward the proposal, especially from environmental groups.
• Approved an amendment for a personal services contract with the IHN CCO, the coordinated care organization that serves Linn County, and the Linn County Mental Health Department. Linn County will receive an additional $2 per member per month in performance payments.
• Approved a two-year Mill City downtown restoration and revitalization project that includes renovation of the First Avenue Bridge and the historic railroad bridge. The project will be funded by an $8 million federal grant, $400,000 from Mill City and in-kind from the Linn County Road Department.
• Approved a business certificate for the Recycling Depot at 32987 Brewster Road. The business is owned by William and Diana Banks.
