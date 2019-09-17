Linn County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to continue a public hearing on code text amendments for land use within urban growth boundaries, after hearing concerns from some city officials.
But the hearing also revealed differences of opinion among the county and city officials, with a private attorney arguing that the city of Albany has essentially created a "moratorium" on development inside the urban growth boundaries.
The county commissioners, Roger Nyquist, Will Tucker and John Lindsey, agreed to continue the hearing until 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. Written comments on the amendments will be accepted until 9 a.m. Oct. 1.
Under Oregon law, each urban area in Oregon is required to define an urban growth boundary. Housing tracts, retail developments and other kinds of urban development are not allowed past that boundary, while agricultural lands and open space outside the boundary are preserved.
Linn County officials have been working to update and clean up the county's language governing the text amendments, and the county's Planning Commission unanimously approved the amendments at its meeting last week. Tuesday's public hearing was a followup to that meeting.
But Kelly Hart, Lebanon's new community development director, said Tuesday that with management changes in that community, she had only recently learned of the public hearing. She asked that it be continued for a week or two.
And Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson said that he understands the need to “periodically update your code,” but added the city has issues with areas involving the definition of the term density and when zoning decisions must be approved by both the city and county.
He said that County Administrator Ralph Wyatt, along with other county and city staff members, have been meeting in recent months “working toward updating our processes for managing growth in the urban fringe.”
He said the group last met on Aug. 8 and he thought there had been “significant progress and their recommendations had merit.” He said he was surprised on Aug. 26 when he was notified of Tuesday’s public hearing.
Troedsson said Albany and Linn County have had an urban growth management agreement for 30 years and that agreement should be updated every eight to 10 years, although that has not been done.
Troedsson suggested that the county provide enough time for a new agreement to be crafted and then consider code text amendments.
“Without an updated agreement in place, Albany is concerned that the proposed amendments present the potential for negative outcomes for current and future Albany residents as well as not meeting the goals and objectives of our comprehensive plans,” Troedsson said. “I am certain that is not the county’s intent, but that is our concern.”
Harrisburg and Tangent officials also have asked for more time to study the proposed code changes.
Although they agreed to the extension, the commissioners were skeptical — and so was attorney Joel Kalberer, a partner in the law firm Weatherford Thompson. He said the city of Albany has created a “moratorium on anything within the urban growth boundary.”
He said he recently represented a client who wished to divide a 16-acre property into 5- and 11-acre parcels.
“What could be more benign, an easy application?” he asked.
But the application was denied, Kalberer said.
Kalberer charged that the city “wants nothing in the UGB” and said that if the city chooses to deny property development, there is an obligation to offer landowners options to provide them a “fair shake.”
“What can they do to meet city codes?” Kalberer said.
Nyquist, the chairman of the board of commissioners, said the county and city have worked reasonably well together on the urban growth boundary issues for decades, but that relationships seem to have soured in the last two years.
“The situation with the city of Albany is regrettable," Nyquist said.
He pointed out that affordable housing is needed throughout the county and that much of the affordable property lies within urban growth boundaries.
“Right now, investors and property owners appear to be caught in never-never land,” Nyquist said. “The city does not have a plan and there appears to be no communication with investors.”
Nyquist said that if something isn’t done, or if the city of Albany takes the county to the Land Use Board of Appeals — which has happened in a couple of land use cases in recent years — “we all lose.”
He pointed out that in one case, in which the city fought a county land-use variance for splitting property and developing two home sites, the owner now has developed a chicken-rearing facility that's home to thousands of chickens right next to the city boundary.
County Planner Alyssa Boles said there are 10 communities in Linn County with urban growth boundaries: Albany, Brownsville, Harrisburg, Halsey, Lebanon, Lyons, Mill City, Scio, Sweet Home and Tangent.
Albany, Lebanon, Harrisburg and Tangent officials asked for more time to study the proposed code changes.
Commissioner Lindsey said he did not understand why Albany city officials would object to the text amendments.
“Everyone should be entitled to the same legal process,” Lindsey said. "Now, no one is getting predictability. When we apply our rules, then they are told 'no.'"
Fellow Commissioner Tucker agreed.
“Why wouldn’t you want the most current, latest code?” Tucker asked. “Why would you want to hold up this one?”
