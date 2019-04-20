Linn County has an excellent foundation as it prepares to review its proposed 2019-20 budget review next week: a bustling economy and escalating property values that have returned to prerecession levels.
The meetings, which run through Friday, begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Board of Commissioners meeting room on the second floor of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW in Albany.
Budget Committee members are commissioners Roger Nyquist (chairman), John Lindsey and Will Tucker, along with at-large members of the public, Jennifer Stanaway, Christine Ruck and Kerry Johnson.
The meetings are open to the public.
Major unknown issues are the effects of the Public Employees Retirement System, health care costs and possible state mandates such as sick leave and family leave.
Nyquist noted another unknown: How much money from the state will flow to the county. The state provides about a third of the county’s revenue. But although state income is up, so is spending, and it remains to be seen if that will impact the county's budget.
In his annual message to the Budget Committee, Nyquist notes that “the economy continues to be strong and property values continue to increase.”
The initial proposed budget calls for an increase of $4.7 million, from $150 million to $154.7 million, and would include a contingency fund of $492,116.
Secure Rural Schools funding has ended and counties will now receive a share of actual timber sales, so the total projected income fluctuates.
The Law Enforcement Levy of $2.83 per $1,000 in assessed property value is in place, but the amount of compression it will experience is unknown.
Department heads were instructed to build their budgets with a 2 percent increase in general fund expenditures.
The county’s PERS increase is expected to be about $1.7 million and projected personnel increases are 3 to 5 percent, but not all union contracts have been settled.
The preliminary budget calls for a decrease in staffing of almost 12 positions, almost all of them from the Health Department, resulting in total employment of 659.
In all, the proposed general fund budget is $38.9 million.
The proposed total revenue is $154.7 million, or $126 million after internal transfers.
