Linn, Benton County officials take oaths of office

Monday was swearing-in day for county elected officials in the mid-valley, with formal ceremonies taking place in the courthouses in Corvallis and Albany.
Wearing a face covering and maintaining 6 feet of separation, first-term Benton County Commissioner Nancy Wyse raised her right hand and took the oath of office from Locke Williams, presiding judge of the Benton County Circuit Court.
Wyse was one of three Benton County officials who pledged to support the Constitution and faithfully discharge their duties in a socially distanced ceremony Monday morning in Williams’ courtroom.
District Attorney John Haroldson is going into his fourth four-year term in office, and County Commissioner Xan Augerot is starting her second four-year term in Position 2.
Wyse, who previously served four years on the Corvallis City Council, was elected to the Position 3 seat on the Board of Commissioners in November.
In contrast with past swearing-in ceremonies, attendance was kept to a minimum this year in order to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19. Everyone present wore a mask and stayed as far apart as possible in the small courtroom.
“I’m sorry more people couldn’t join us this morning,” Williams said, noting that some were watching the ceremony via videoconferencing software.
Wyse, accompanied by her husband, Reid, and their daughters, Natalie, 8, and Ila, 5, paused to take a selfie with her family when the ceremony was over.
Wyse said the girls were very excited about her new position, even if they may not fully understand what the job entails.
“They’ve seen me being a city councilor, so they think it’s something like that,” she said. “But if you asked them to describe it, they’d probably say it’s to go to meetings.”
Monday morning was somewhat of a reunion for Linn County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Tom McHill as he administered the oath of office to that county’s newly elected officials.
McHill previously served on the Lebanon School Board with incoming Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger 20 years ago and employed Justice of the Peace Jessica Meyer when she worked at the Morley, Thomas & McHill law firm in Lebanon.
“Notwithstanding the weather, this is a great day,” McHill said. “We get to recognize representatives elected by the citizens of Linn County. It’s a great day to recognize our system of elections and that it works.”
County Commissioner Roger Nyquist took the oath of office for the sixth time, but Monday’s ceremony was extra-memorable. His daughter, Jenna, a senior at West Albany High, and son Ryan, an eighth-grader at Memorial Middle School, administered his oath of office.
Nyquist said that 20 years ago he ran for office as someone with a business background who thought there were many problems with government that he hoped he could help sort out. He’s been working at it ever since.
Nyquist said it is an honor to be part of a team of 700 who “understand we work hard, squeeze a dollar and do the best we can for the citizens of Linn County.”
He said he has never been more proud of Linn County employees than during the Labor Day wildfires and the local continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He thanked his wife, Christie, for understanding the many hours the job requires and that commissioners take their work home from the office.
Jenna Nyquist said it was “cool” to participate in the ceremony.
“I liked it,” she said. “Our dad being a commissioner is a big part of our family life. He talks to us about what is going on, and we are proud of his work. We are proud to be a part of it.”
Her brother agreed, adding that his father’s work is “very important for our whole family.”
Sprenger is the first female board member in 20 years and comes to the position after serving as a state representative since 2008.
She said her campaign was based on the slogan, “I’m coming home to Linn County.”
Sprenger thanked her husband, Kyle, for “always being my greatest supporter.”
Sprenger, a Republican, outdistanced three challengers on the November ballot with 65% of the vote, 42,642 to Scott Bruslind’s 17,340 votes. Gary Sullivan had 3,810 votes and Christopher Wade received 1,387 votes.
Sprenger has a degree in management and communication from Corban University.
She plans to hold 100 meetings with Linn County residents in her first 100 days in office to “learn what’s important to the people of Linn County.”
Treasurer Michelle Hawkins said she has served the county for 25 years, 20 of those as treasurer.
She said 2020 was an amazing year — one that required her office to handle millions of dollars in pass-through funds associated with the wildfires and the pandemic — and she is looking forward to new and better things in 2021.
Assessor Andy Stevens began his second full term in office. In April 2018, he was appointed by the Board of Commissioners to succeed former assessor Dave Swartzlender, who had been ill for about 18 months.
Stevens has also served as chief appraiser and deputy assessor during his 27 years with Linn County.
Stevens is a South Albany High School graduate and completed the real estate appraisal program at Chemeketa Community College.
Tom Casey was appointed to the county surveyor’s position in 2018, filling the term of former surveyor Chuck Gibbs, who retired. The term ran through Dec. 31, 2020.
This was his first time on the ballot.
In November 2018, Linn County voters turned down a ballot measure that would have made the surveyor’s position by appointment of the Board of Commissioners. That would have moved the surveyor’s office into the Road Department.
Casey has worked in the surveyor’s office since 2005.
“I want to thank the taxpayers of Linn County for allowing me the privilege of holding this office,” Casey said.
Jessica Meyer will continue to serve as the District 4A justice of the peace. She was first appointed justice of the peace pro tempore in 2012 and brings an extensive private practice background to the office.
Her undergraduate degree is from Brigham Young University and she completed her law degree at the Willamette University School of Law, where she served as editor of the Willamette Law Online and was a member of the Willamette Law Review.
She began working at the Morley, Thomas & McHill law firm in Lebanon in 2006 and became a partner in the firm in 2011.
“I am grateful to Judge McHill,” Meyer said. “I consider him my Oregon dad. He truly helped me a lot as a new attorney."
McHill concluded the brief ceremony by reminding people to support those who took oaths of office for the “jobs they undertake on our behalf. We should remember and honor them for the jobs they do.”
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.