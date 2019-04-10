Affordable housing projects in Linn and Benton counties will benefit from $260,000 from the state’s Local Innovation and Fast Track Housing Program (LIFT).
Almost $35 million has been earmarked to help fund 466 new affordable homes throughout the state.
In Linn and Benton counties, four new three-bedroom homes will be constructed in Monroe and Harrisburg through the Junction City, Harrisburg and Monroe Habitat for Humanity program.
“These awards will ensure more kids and families throughout the state have a decent, stable, affordable place to call home,” said Gov. Kate Brown. “The LIFT program is a critical tool in our work to ensure that every Oregonian, in communities large and small, has access to housing choices that allow them and their families to thrive.”
Brown’s budget includes $130 million to expand the LIFT program, which builds affordable homes for families, focused on communities of color and rural communities. To date, LIFT has funded the development of over 2,056 affordable rental homes and 147 homes for purchase throughout Oregon.
The full list of LIFT awards is available online at: https://www.oregon.gov/ohcs/docs/04-05-2019-LIFT-Awards.pdf.
