Linn, Benton counties outline coronavirus preparedness

The Linn and Benton county public health departments are receiving 25 to 50 calls daily from area residents about the coronavirus.
“There is some concern in their voices, and some are a little anxious,” retired nurse Jayne Riesselman said. “They all seem very aware and know about the importance of good hand-washing.”
Riesselman was working Thursday morning with EMT Erik Anderson at an emergency center that opened Monday in the Linn County Public Health building at 2730 Pacific Blvd. SE.
The center is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, primarily by volunteers with SERV-OR Medical Reserve Corps. It can be reached at 541-967-3888.
According to Neva Anderson, Linn county's emergency preparedness coordinator, the county has about 120 such volunteers.
Anderson, along with Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble and Linn County Sheriff's Office Emergency Manager Joe Larson, make up the county’s Internal Response Team.
“We are in constant contact with the Oregon Health Authority,” Noble said. “We are also working with our community partners in Benton and Lincoln counties, Samaritan Health Services and COMP-Northwest medical school.”
Noble said the protocol for coronavirus testing is that medical centers will contact Public Health if they have patients who appear to have symptoms.
“They call us and we call the state to get authorization to have that person tested,” he said. “If that test — which takes one to three days to get results — comes back positive, we begin investigations going back 14 days on the patient. We try to figure out where that person has been and with whom he may have come into contact.”
Anderson said having the operations center up and running will reduce the amount of time it takes to get emergency resources should an outbreak occur. If that happens, Noble said he will begin bringing in personnel from other health department offices, such as mental or environmental health, to staff up as needed.
Noble hopes the number of coronavirus cases will diminish in spring and summer, as in other forms of influenza.
Benton County Public Health Administrator Charlie Fautin said his department is directing most callers to the state’s 211 information center, “although we are happy to talk to people locally.”
He said the county is focusing on providing the most current information possible online.
“We set up an incident command center a week ago,” he said. “We are concentrating our efforts on aligning information with Samaritan and Oregon State. We have fact sheets in English, Spanish and Arabic and FAQ sheets in English and Spanish online. We are constantly updating information.”
Fautin believes it is important that all health officials provide identical messages about coronavirus.
“We are in daily contact with the incident management team at OSU,” he said. “The Samaritan Health Services task force is meeting daily, and we are in constant touch with them.”
Samaritan Health Services asks that anyone who has traveled to areas of the world where coronavirus is prevalent or who has symptoms of respiratory illness contact medical offices — including clinics and area hospitals — before arriving for possible assessment and treatment.
Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital is one of six Level 2 biopreparedness medical centers in Oregon.
CEO Marty Cahill said the hospital is “managing our inventory of personal protective equipment, masks and goggles. We are making sure we have a stockpile of necessary items, and we have updated our training.”
He added that the hospital is emphasizing the basics of hand-washing to help reduce the spread of disease.
Staff members have also updated plans to keep operating should other personnel become ill.
“We are also concerned if schools or day cares shut down,” he said. “That could force many of our staff members to stay home with their children. In that case, we will schedule only acute events. Elective cases will be rescheduled.”
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said the county’s emergency management team has met regularly and is coordinating with public health agencies.
“We want to make sure we are on the same page and communicating,” he said. “We want to make sure we are putting out the correct information and that we have the correct processes in place and are ready to go.”
Yon's also reminding his staff, "those on the front lines," of their responsibility to stay as healthy as possible to help others.