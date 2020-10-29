Linn, Benton ballot returns are hot

Linn and Benton county residents are turning in their ballots at a fast pace, according to Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller and Benton County elections manager Darla Rush.
More than 68% of Benton County’s 61,000 eligible voters — 41,480 — had turned in their ballots as of late Thursday afternoon, as had more than 53% of Linn County voters, 49,748 of 93,843.
Both counties are planning special hours of operation due to the heightened interest in the election and the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing protocols that are in place.
The Linn County Clerk’s Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to assist people who would like to update their voter registration, pick up a replacement ballot or cast their vote, according to Druckenmiller.
“If someone hasn’t gotten their ballot, they should call us or come in and we’ll get them fixed up,” Druckenmiller said.
Ballots can be picked up and voter registrations can be updated until 8 p.m. election night. The cutoff for new voter registrations was Oct. 13, Druckenmiller said.
This will be Druckenmiller’s 136th vote-by-mail event, and he worked on 28 elections before that.
Due to COVID-19 protocols and the amount of interest in this election, Druckenmiller has posted a staff member — usually Roberta Beldon — at a table outside of the Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Linn County Courthouse to assist people.
“We’ve had a great turnout so far,” Druckenmiller said. “We haven’t seen this many ballots cast so early in many years.”
Druckenmiller said he was concerned that people might be a bit contentious about the election, based on national events. He said some folks have been “cranky” in other elections.
“I talked with my staff about this, but in reality, people have been super-nice,” Druckenmiller said. “It’s actually surprising. It’s actually turned out the opposite of what we were expecting.”
Druckenmiller said he expects it will take a bit longer than usual to process final vote tallies, at least on the national level.
“We will be working this weekend to make sure we are in good shape on Tuesday,” Druckenmiller said.
Contact the Linn County Clerk’s Office by visiting http://www.co.linn.or.us/elections/ or call 541-967-3831.
The Benton County Elections Office has not been open to the public but will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
People will be required to wear face masks and to practice social distancing, Rush said. There will also be a contact tracing table set up.
Contact the Benton County Elections Office at 541-766-6756.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!