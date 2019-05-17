As of Thursday, ballot returns for the May 21 election were anemic, just 8.3 percent in Linn County and 17.8 percent in Benton County.
Derrick Sterling, Linn County elections supervisor, said only 7,394 ballots had been returned out of 88,231.
The Benton County Clerk’s Office website noted that as of about 4 p.m. Thursday, only 10,297 ballots had been returned out of 57,916 mailed out.
Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to place their ballots in drop boxes throughout the two counties, or to deliver them to their respective clerk’s offices.
In Linn County, two ballot issues will likely be decided after the official deadline.
Former Lebanon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelly Garrett was running for the Position 3 seat on the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District board of directors. She died April 16.
Former Oregon State Police trooper and mid-valley farmer Kirk Burkholder was running for the Position 8 seat on the Grand Prairie Water Control District board of directors. He was killed in a May 4 farm accident.
According to Sterling, their names remained on the ballots and all votes cast for them will be counted.
For a write-in candidate to win, he or she must receive more votes than either Garrett or Burkholder in their respective districts. If they do not, Sterling will provide the respective district board with an abstract of those who received votes and those boards will appoint a person based on individual by-laws.
In addition to school board races, five tax levy issues on ballots in the two counties:
• Santiam Canyon Schools — Measure 22-178: Proposes a $17.9 million bond issue to enhance vocational and academic programs for junior high and high school students; make security upgrades in school buildings; construct a new junior and senior high school; add a new cafeteria at the elementary school; construct an office, library, classrooms and auxiliary gym; furnish and equipment the building projects.
Estimated cost per $1,000 in property valuation over 25 years is $2.45.
• Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District — Measure 24-439: 68 cents per $1,000. This would be a continuation of a current levy at the same tax rate. The levy would generate about $254,000 over four years. Funds would be used to upgrade equipment, improve buildings and subsidize staffing.
• Jefferson Rural Fire District — Measure 24-440: Proposed five-year levy at 38 cents per $1,000 for operations to balance the loss of $275,000 when the city of Millersburg shifted its fire protection to the Albany Fire District. Levy funds would also be used to make structural improvements, acquire new fire and ambulance equipment and add part-time staff.
• City of Corvallis —Measure 2-123: five years; $1.07 to support livability and cultural issues. This levy would generate about $29.4 million over five years. Funds would be used for parks and recreation, the Osborn Aquatic Center, senior center, public library, Majestic Theatre and social services programs.
• Country Estates Road District — Measure 2-122: 52 cents per $1,000 to support an asphalt overlay program for roads. Estimated to generate about $14,000 over five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.