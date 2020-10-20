Linn adds 13 COVID-19 cases, Benton 3

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 633, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
There also were 346 newly confirmed and presumptive cases, including three in Benton County and 13 in Linn County. Benton County’s total is 419 cases and six deaths and there have been 758 cases in Linn County with 16 deaths.
Dr. William Muth, Linn County Health Officer, told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning that although the number of cases in the mid-valley is going up, the number of people hospitalized remains low.
Muth said there were 152 COVID-19 cases in Linn County in September.
Currently, there are two people hospitalized at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and one at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. There are no patients at Samaritan’s hospitals in Lebanon, Newport or Lincoln City, Muth said.
Linn County Health Director Todd Noble told the commissioners rapid testing will soon be available through the county health department.
Noble said that initially, tests will be available for people who have COVID-19 symptoms only.
Cases reported in other counties on Tuesday include: Clackamas, 28; Columbia, 1; Coos, 3; Crook, 2; Deschutes, 3; Douglas, 9; Harney, 2; Hood River, 1; Jackson, 10; Jefferson, 4; Klamath, 4; Lane, 42; Linn, 13; Malheur, 11; Marion, 38; Morrow, 2; Multnomah, 101; Polk, 6; Umatilla, 10; Wasco, 2; Washington, 44; and Yamhill.
Nearly all of those who died with COVID-19 also had underlying conditions.
New deaths in Oregon included: a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 17 in her residence; an 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center; a 64-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Oct. 14 in her residence; a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 18 in his residence; an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Oct. 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; an 81-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 17 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
