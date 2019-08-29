A thunder-and-lightning storm that rolled through the mid-valley early Thursday morning resulted in several reported strikes in Linn and Benton counties, one of which blew shingles off a home on Alpine Road.
Monroe Fire District Chief Rick Smith said lightning struck a tree at 25124 Alpine Road about 9:22 a.m.
“We’re not sure if it was the same lightning bolt, but lightning also hit the weather head on the house, blew off some shingles and tripped all of the electrical breakers in the house,” he said. “There was no fire damage and both residents were home and were not injured.”
Smith said three units responded to the call.
“We also have one of our Type III engines out working with the Oregon Department of Forestry following up on about a dozen reported lightning strikes in our district,” he said. “It started raining about 7:30 a.m. and that was followed by thunder and lightning, but it was over by 10:30 a.m. or so.”
In the Sweet Home area, Oregon Department of Forestry’s Craig Pettinger said his summer fire crews responded to two strikes: one on West Brush Creek Road near Crawfordsville and the other up the Calapooia, near the county line. Neither turned into a fire.
“The storm went almost straight up I-5,” he said. “Salem got a bunch of strikes, as did Portland. The good news is there were no fires that I am aware of.”
Power outages were noted in Clackamas, Marion and Multnomah counties.
Pettinger said the Willamette National Forest planned to send up a spotter plane Thursday afternoon.
“The lightning came with some pretty good rain, so that helped,” he said.
Pettinger added that the nearly 100-degree heat and east winds that swept through the mid-valley this week did not result in any fires.
The Labor Day weekend weather forecast calls for a cooling into the low 80s or high 70s through Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.