Legion Post 10 seeks Art Extravaganza entries

Albany American Legion Post 10’s Youth Art Extravaganza is seeking art from students from kindergarten through high school.
“Online virtual learning continues to be quite an adjustment for kids. During a conversation between a post member and some middle school students, the students expressed their disappointment with activities that would not be happening,” volunteer Teresa Knoll said. “Things they had always just taken for granted as part of going to school. Activities everyone just did. One such activity was their creative art projects that they worked hard on and then proudly hung on the school hall walls for everyone to see and enjoy.”
Knoll said Post 10 members felt like this was one activity they could promote for the kids. The kids even picked the name, Post 10 Youth Art Extravaganza. Artwork will be on display Nov. 6-15 at American Legion Post 10 in Albany.
Each student can submit up to three entries in any medium. The artwork does not have to be framed, but outside edges are not to exceed 24 inches by 24 inches.
Art can be dropped off between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
There will be an opening reception for the artists from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Post 10. Light refreshments will be served.
Artists may choose to offer their art pieces for sale. All artwork must be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 16, unless prior arrangements have been made. Any artwork not picked up will be donated on Nov. 17.
The Art Extravaganza is not a contest, Knoll said.
“It is a fun opportunity for our youth to share their amazing artistic abilities with our community,” Knoll said. “Please remember to wear a mask when inside the American Legion Post 10. Social distancing is a state requirement and will be in place."
For questions or to make special drop-off or pick-up arrangements, email Knoll at Americanlegionartshow@gmail.com.
