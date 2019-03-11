LEBANON — Kelley Perry, 62, of Lebanon, has died as the result of injuries sustained Friday morning at the intersection of Sodaville Road and Cascade Drive, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.
Yon said that about 7:50 a.m., Johnie Isabell III of Sweet Home was driving a 1996 Ford F250 pickup eastbound on Cascade Drive, when he failed to stop or yield at the stop sign at the intersection with Sodaville Road.
Yon said that Perry was driving a 2005 Smart Car northbound on Sodaville Road and struck the passenger side of the pickup.
He said there was extensive damage to both vehicles.
Perry was transported for the Lebanon Fire & Ambulance District to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Portland.
Neither Isabell nor his son, Johnie Isabell IV, were injured.
Yon said ABATE and Lebanon Police assisted at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I have had the pleasure of knowing Kelley before Roger married. She always cheerful and caring. I am at a loss for words, but I know the world has lost a wonderful person. My prayers go out to Roger, Tammy, and Brian, she not be forgotten as long as I.
Steve W.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.