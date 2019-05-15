The Lebanon Fire District has released the Walmart Supercenter, 3290 S. Santiam Highway, in Lebanon after a chemical fire closed the store Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Chief Gordon Sletmoe said the store was working with cleaning contractors but had not yet released the cost of the damage or the potential product loss. He added that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
Employees were in the store on Wednesday, but it was not open to the public. A post on the store’s social media page on Tuesday night reported that it would be closed. Subsequent posts Wednesday afternoon reported it could be days before the store reopened.
The fire was first reported at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday. Fire crews reported smoke coming from the building and said due to the large amount of smoke, a thermal imaging camera was needed to locate the fire.
According to a news release detailing the incident, the fire was located in an aisle where several different types of chemicals were stored. Crews used a hose line to extinguish the fire, but several businesses to the north were evacuated due to the toxic smoke. The HazMat team and Sweet Home and Albany fire departments, as well as the Lebanon Police Department, assisted in the incident. Crews reportedly spent an hour clearing the smoke before beginning the initial fire investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Individuals with information regarding this fire are asked to contact the Lebanon Fire District at 541-451-1901 or the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751.
