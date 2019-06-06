LEBANON — The city of Lebanon has launched a Graffiti Removal Assistance Program for small businesses and nonprofit organizations (excluding large nonprofits).
The city will use inmate work crew members, supervised by Lebanon Police Department staff, to perform the graffiti abatement. It will also provide any necessary labor and materials free of charge. An exact paint match cannot be guaranteed; property owners are encouraged to provide paint if a closer or exact match is desired.
For information about this program, go to www.LebanonOregon.gov/police. To report graffiti, call the Lebanon Police Department nonemergency number at 541-451-1751.
