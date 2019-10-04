Justin William Miles, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mistreatment and failure to appear, after a 7-month-old boy left in his care sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
According to information released by the Lebanon Police Department, the boy was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with a skull fracture and bruising on his legs.
Lebanon police officers and staff from the Department of Human Services went to 735 Walnut Street in Lebanon on Wednesday. Officials said an unlicensed daycare was being operated there.
Miles was the only adult worker on site. Officials interviewed him and found evidence that led to him being taken into custody and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Lebanon Police and DHS officials have notified other families using the daycare.
The LPD has had previous contact with Miles, although none were of a criminal nature.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chis Miner at 541-258-4314.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.