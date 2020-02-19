Lebanon Hospital Foundation offering scholarships

The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation is accepting scholarship program applications from east Linn County students pursuing careers in health care.
The following scholarships are available:
• The Frank Girod, MD, Medical Scholarship: For students enrolled in medical school. Applicants must submit an application and a written statement about their goals and any community service involvement, plus a cost-and-resource-estimate worksheet.
• The Rachel Easton, RN, Nursing Scholarship: Applicants must submit an official transcript including fall 2019 grades; a one- or two-page typed statement about why they're pursuing a nursing degree and a listing of goals; a completed application form and a cost-and-resource-estimate worksheet; special circumstances for the Easton Scholarship Committee to consider; and a signed and dated letter of recommendation.
• The John and Carol Dinges Medical Scholarship: For east Linn County students enrolled in an entry-level health care program at Linn-Benton Community College. Examples of entry-level programs include certified medical assistant, certified nursing assistant, medical office specialist and dental assistant. First preference will be given to seniors and graduates of Lebanon High School, but seniors and graduates at all east Linn County high schools are invited to apply.
• The Nurse Education Scholarship: For caregivers and certified nursing assistants pursuing continued education in the nursing field. Preference will be given to applicants from the Lebanon area and single parents. Applicants must submit an application.
The deadline to apply for all scholarships is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30. Scholarship recipients will be announced by Monday, June 1.
For more information, call 541-451-6303 or visit samhealth.org/scholarships.