LEBANON — The seven valedictorians in Lebanon High School's class of 2019 shared thank yous, plus tidbits of knowledge, encouragement and even a poem during Tuesday night's commencement ceremony.
Their brief speeches highlighted a night in which 240 seniors walked on stage to receive their diplomas. There were a total of 262 graduating seniors, but not all were able to participate.
The event began with the presentation of colors by the award-winning Lebanon High School Junior ROTC. The LHS choir then performed a lovely a cappella version of the national anthem.
Lebanon High School Principal Brad Shreve congratulated the graduates and thanked them for helping create a positive school year.
"Graduates, thank you for an exhilarating year. You set the tone for our school and created an atmosphere filled with Warrior pride. The thing that stands out about this class is your academic prowess, your determination, hard work and enthusiasm that provided a great sense of pride," he said.
Shreve then introduced the valedictorians, who each had a grade-point average of 4.0: Isabella Ayala, Allen Benjamin, Svea Bruslind, Fredrick Buresh, Hunter Hutchins, Maddy Hutchins and Madison Romeo. The salutatorians, both of whom received just one "B" during their high school careers, are Megan Miller and Amy Workman.
Bruslind attempted to answer a question that so often awaits students as they return home: "What did you learn today?" She made a list of nine things she learned in school, ranging from the importance of mitochondria to the continued significance of painting instructor Bob Ross and author Dr. Seuss.
"Dr. Seuss becomes more relevant the older you get," Bruslind said.
Buresh promised the audience he would be brief, but noted that it was important that he remain at the podium long enough for his mother to take his picture or else "I'll probably be sleeping outside tonight."
He reminded his fellow graduates that commencement is not an ending but a beginning.
"The main message is to not stop, not stop trying to improve or setting new goals. You should never stop dreaming of what you're able to be," Buresh said.
