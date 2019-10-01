LEBANON — Nominations are being accepted for the Bud and Dorothy Page Lebanon High School Alumni Hall of Fame.
To be considered for induction into the Hall of Fame, the nominee must have graduated from Lebanon High School at least 10 years ago and have demonstrated outstanding achievements in one of the following areas: medicine and science; business and professional; arts and entertainment; humanitarian service; athletics; and lifetime recognition
Applications are due Nov. 12.
Nomination forms are available at Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Second St.; the Lebanon Community School District office, 485 S. Fifth St.; and RKI Insurance, 1175 S. Main St. Online applications are available on the school district website, www.lebanon.k12.or.us, and on the Lebanon Alumni Facebook page.
For more information about the Bud and Dorothy Page LHS Alumni Hall of Fame, contact Chrissy Shanks at Lebanon High School, 541-451-8555 or chrissy.shanks@lebanon.k12.
