LEBANON — The Lebanon Fire District is looking for someone to fill the Position 3 seat on its Board of Directors and will accept applications until July 2.
Former Lebanon Chamber of Commerce executive director Shelly Garrett ran for the position on the May ballot, but died a month before the election. However, her name remained on the ballot and she received 1,342 votes, according to the Linn County Clerk’s Office. There were 74 write-in votes.
A California native, Garrett served on the board of education at Linn-Benton Community College and the Linn County Compensation Board. She was also a United Way volunteer and a major supporter and cheerleader for the COMP-Northwest medical school, the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home and the Samaritan Health Sciences Campus.
“Shelly was running to serve on our Board of Directors because she has always been a friend of the Lebanon Fire District and wanted to support us as we move forward, including possibly going out for a bond in November to build a new fire station,” Lebanon Fire Chief Gordon Sletmoe said. “We were as shocked as everyone else with her passing and we were very sorry.”
Sletmoe said the number of votes Garrett received despite region-wide knowledge that she'd passed away was indicative of how much she was admired by Lebanon families. He said the Board of Directors will now appoint someone to fill the position. Its two-year term begins July 1.
Sletmoe said the Board of Directors is composed of five directors who serve staggered terms. The directors meet monthly.
The board encourages individuals to submit a brief resume and a letter of interest including a signed statement of their ability and willingness to serve as a Lebanon Fire District Board member, and that they meet the following criteria: Applicants must be either an elector or an owner within the district and may not be an employee or volunteer of the Lebanon Fire District.
Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 2. Applications should be sent to dsmith@lebanonfire.com, or to the Lebanon Fire District, 1050 W Oak St., Lebanon, OR 97355, attn: Darlaine Smith.
Qualified applicants will be invited to an interview by the Board at 4:30 p.m. on July 9.
For more information, contact Sletmoe at 541-451-1901 or gsletmoe@lebanonfire.com.
