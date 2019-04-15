LEBANON — About 4 a.m. Monday, Lebanon Fire District staff responded to a structure fire in the 2300 block of Porter Street.
According to information at the Linn County Assessor’s Office, the single-story almost 1,600-square-foot home was constructed in 1946.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames showing from the rear and south side of the single-family residence. The property owner and residents evacuated without injury, but one dog did not escape the fire.
The property owner was a collector of pianos and musical organs, so there was a significant fire load that slowed extinguishing the fire.
Crews remained on scene for nearly three hours. Lebanon responded with five engines, a heavy rescue and two command vehicles. An engine from Albany Fire Department also assisted at the fire, and Sweet Home Fire Department provided city coverage during the operation.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
The fire is currently under investigation but an initial report points toward the lint trap in a dryer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.