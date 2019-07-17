TODAY AT THE FAIR

4-H/FFA fair schedule: 7:30 a.m: livestock/small animal exhibitors meeting (ring 1); 9 a.m.: rabbit/cavy; market, showmanship, breeds (Santiam Building); 9 a.m.: swine; market (swine ring); 1 p.m.: sheep; market (sheep/goat ring) 1 p.m.: meat goat; showmanship (beef ring); 4 p.m.: beef; showmanship (beef ring)

Calapooia Arena: Cowboy Blender, 6 p.m., free with paid admission.

Main stage: Artimus Pyle Band, 8:30 p.m. Reserved seating: $15 with paid admission.

Admission: $7 general, free for children 12 and under. Today is also Military Day, with all active or former military admitted free with military ID. Parking is $5.