Keeping the waterways safe and dry

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, according to the U.S. Coast Guard 2019 annual report.

"Boating under the influence continues to be a problem on our waterways. Each year we are faced with incidents and tragedies that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol,” said Oregon State Police Lt. Ryan Howell in a press release.

“Those are the people that take their boat out of the water and get in their truck and drive it home,” deputy Graybill said.

After making contact and citing a boat with 11 college football players that were short on life jackets, Graybill turned his patrol boat toward the dam, often giving waves to boaters, tubers and the occasional personal watercraft operators.

As the evening waned, Graybill’s patrol led the marine deputy up the Middle Fork of the Santiam River.

There he noticed two paddle boarders with no life jackets.

The veteran deputy then told the pair from Corvallis that he would give them life jackets.