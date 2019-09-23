Summonses to potential jurors in Linn County's lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Forestry could be going out to about 250 county residents, possibly as early as this week.
That was the word Monday from Linn County Circuit Judge Thomas McHill during a teleconference with plaintiffs' attorney John DiLorenzo, representing Linn County and about 100 taxing districts that have joined the suit, and Scott Kaplan, representing the state.
The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 24 in Linn County Circuit Court.
At issue is whether the Oregon Department of Forestry breached a contract with the taxing districts by changing the interpretation of the term "greatest permanent value" in managing more than 700,000 acres of state forest lands.
The land was deeded to the state over several decades with the understanding that its management would include annual timber harvests from which funds would be distributed to counties and taxing districts.
The $1.4 billion class action lawsuit charges that in recent years the state has placed more emphasis on recreation, water quality and wildlife than timber harvest, in violation of the "greatest permanent value" clause.
McHill said juror questionnaires should be completed no later than Oct. 17. “From the 250, we think there will be a pool of about 65 to 70 prospective jurors,” he said.
Litigants expect a jury will be selected by the end of the first day of trial.
Both parties also plan to provide opening statements that day.
The state has developed a two-page list of potential questions for the prospective jurors, and the plaintiffs have one page of questions.
Both sides agree that keeping the number of questions as low as possible will likely result in a higher percentage of questionnaire returns. They plan to have the questions defined by Oct. 7.
The attorneys have already agreed to provide each other with a list of upcoming witnesses no later than noon the day before their scheduled testimony and a list of expert witnesses at least 24 hours before they are to be called.
The attorneys also plan to have about seven days of testimony each during what is scheduled to be a three-week trial.
