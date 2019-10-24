A jury of 14 people — nine women and five men — was empaneled Thursday from a pool of 24 prospective jurors during the first day of a $1.4 billion class action lawsuit in Linn County Circuit Court.
Fourteen counties and 151 taxing districts such as fire and library services, contend that since 2001. the state of Oregon — specifically the Oregon Department of Forestry — have breached a decades-old contract concerning management of 700,000 acres of timberland that were conveyed by counties to the state from the 1930s to the 1960s.
At issue is what the term “greatest permanent value” meant when those lands were conveyed. At the time, the state agreed to share proceeds from timber sales off those lands with the counties in which they are located.
Representing the 165 members of the class action are attorneys John DiLorenzo, Gregory Chaimov, John McGrory, Aaron Stuckey and Chris Swift.
Representing the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry are Scott Kaplan, Christina Beatty-Walters and Sadie Forzley.
Although the attorneys had hoped to seat a jury Thursday morning and use the afternoon for opening statements, those statements will be made starting at 9:30 Friday.
During a morning session before the jury, Kaplan told Judge Thomas McHill that the term “greatest permanent value” actually should read “greatest permanent value of such lands to the state.”
He said the state is not directed to operate the forests like an “industrial tree farm” and the state must follow the law when it comes to clean air, clean water and protecting wildlife.
He also questioned whether the case could be biased because some private timber-oriented companies put up more than $100,000 toward the class action members’ initial legal fees.
DiLorenzo said there is nothing in the lawsuit that would force the state to cut additional timber should the lawsuit prevail.
“We are only asking for money,” DiLorenzo said. “Certainly, private timber mills have an interest in their communities because they need good employees. They need police and fire protection and schools to educate their workers.”
Judge McHill told prospective jurors that 14 jurors would be selected and would listen to what is expected to be a three-week case. At the end of the trial, two jurors would be picked by draw to act as alternates and would not be involved in final deliberations.
“The court has ruled that a contract exists,” McHill told prospective jurors. “But, the greatest permanent value rule is ambiguous. Your job will be to determine what the counties and state meant when they entered into those contracts.”
Some general questions were asked such as whether any of the people worked for the state, Linn County or any of the affected taxing districts. A few hands went up.
Prospective jurors also were asked if they knew any of several people who will likely be called as witnesses, including all three current Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker, as well as former commissioner Dave Schmidt.
Some prospective jurors said they knew about the case because they have read about it in the Democrat-Herald or heard about it on the radio. But they said they were not biased by that information.
One man, who said he had a bad opinion about how the government manages forests — appearing to put wildlife ahead of jobs — was eventually excused after saying he likely could not render an impartial judgment.
Other prospective jurors said they were concerned about forest management issues, noting they believe selective harvesting and clearing of underbrush could help reduce massive wildland fires. But they said they could be fair and impartial if empaneled.
DiLorenzo’s questions focused on whether the prospective jurors believed they could award $1.4 billion to plaintiffs.
He reminded them that this is not a criminal case in what the evidence has to be “beyond a reasonable doubt.” He said in a civil case, the rule is that preponderance of evidence leans one way or another. So, he asked, even if they believed the class action members’ case was only slightly better than the state’s, could they award that much money?
The jurors said they could.
He also asked if the prospective jurors considered themselves “environmentalists” or belonged to any of several environmental and wildlife organizations. They said no.
Beatty-Walters asked prospective jurors if they had any bad experiences with the state or any state agencies, especially the Oregon Department of Forestry, and she was told no.
She also asked if they had any strong feelings about former Gov. John Kitzhaber, “because you will hear about him in this case.”
