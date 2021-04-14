Jurors hear opening arguments in 2018 Tangent murder case

Fulbright, who pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment in relation to Whisenhunt's death, was mentioned on several occasions Wednesday. Fulbright withheld necessary and adequate medical treatment from Whisenhunt, and the prosecution alleges Cheever was similarly neglectful — a prerequisite for someone to be convicted of murder by abuse.

The court also heard from two of Whisenhunt’s adult sons, Thomas Whisenhunt and Mark Whisenhunt, as well as his former romantic partner of more than 15 years, Laurie Brunson. Each said Don Whisenhunt had a drinking problem but denied that he was violent or physically aggressive, which Cheever’s attorneys asked about on several occasions.

The defense also asked multiple witnesses about alleged incidents in which Don Whisenhunt had passed out intoxicated in strange places, such as a ditch or behind the wheel of his truck.

Thomas Whisenhunt testified that Fulbright brought Cheever to Thomas Whisenhunt’s house after an altercation between Cheever and Don Whisenhunt. Cheever slept on Thomas Whisenhunt’s couch the night Don Whisenhunt died, Thomas Whisenhunt testified.