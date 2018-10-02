LEBANON — Saturday wasn’t Jory Davis’ day.
Davis, 34, who had an outstanding failure to appear warrant, literally ran into Michael Wynhausen, a candidate for Linn County Circuit Court Judge position and his friend, Kimo McRae, who were putting up campaign signs in Lebanon.
What Davis didn’t know as he jogged past them is that when Wynhausen isn’t prosecuting criminals as a deputy district attorney, he can be found coaching the Oregon State University boxing team.
And McRae grew up in a law enforcement family. His father, Mac McRae, was a Linn County deputy for many years.
“My friend Kimo and I were putting up signs for my campaign on Jaden Road in Lebanon,” Wynhausen said. “As we were leaving a neighborhood, we were at the corner of Kingdom Drive and West Joy Drive when we saw Jory Davis. He was half-jogging, going up the street and he looked out of place.”
Wynhausen said when the two men looked in the opposite direction, they saw Linn County Deputy Caleb Riley jogging around a corner.
“That’s when the guy (Davis) started to run,” Wynhausen said. “I said, ‘Let’s go get him.’”
Wynhausen said McRae pulled his pickup into a residential driveway and cut off Davis. The two men got out of the truck and confronted the suspect.
Wynhausen said that Davis “did a double-take when he saw the truck and looked at me. The expression on his face was priceless.”
McRae said he never had to think twice about helping out.
“When I put my truck in front of him, he looked like he was going to run,” McRae said. “He was already winded and when I bailed out, I told him to get on the ground. He squared up, then he went to the ground pretty easily.”
McRae and Wynhausen kept Davis pegged on the ground until deputies and Lebanon police officers arrived.
“It was just one of those things,” Wynhausen said. “Obviously, I’m law-enforcement oriented and they needed a hand in this case.”
Wynhausen said he would like to believe most Linn County residents think the same way.
He said that too often the public takes law enforcement and other first responders for granted.
“They are out there every day in our communities keeping us safe and placing themselves in harm’s way, but they are just people like ourselves and they deserve a pat on the back.”
Wynhausen said he hadn’t received any razzing at work Monday morning, and in fact, “Everyone has reacted very positively.”
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon praised the men’s actions.
“It’s one of those things. Someone is willing to step up, do what is right and assist law enforcement,” Yon said. “It was greatly appreciated.”
