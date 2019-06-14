SWEET HOME — The 12th annual Jim Bean Memorial Safety & Crime Prevention Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22, at the Sweet Home Police Department, 1950 Main St.
This free event, which was named in honor of former City Councilman Jim Bean, features document-shredding, a prescription drug turn-in, bike registrations and inspections, free bike helmets (while supplies last) and free refreshments. Local and state law enforcement and fire officials will also be on hand.
