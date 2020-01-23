Marion Hill fire.jpg

Jefferson Fire District was joined by several other mid-valley fire departments in quickly extinguished a fire in the attic of a home at 4994 Marion Hill Road SE Wednesday evening. They returned Thursday morning after the fire rekindled. 

 Jefferson Fire District

Fire departments from Jefferson, Albany, Aumsville, Chemeketa, Scio, Sublimity and Turner extinguished a two-alarm fire in the attic of a home at 4994 Marion Hill Road SE near Jefferson at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Jefferson firefighters returned to the home shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, after the fire rekindled. No further information about the second incident was immediately available.

One of the home's residents called 911 after arriving at the 5,000-square-foot house on Wednesday and seeing heavy smoke coming from its roof. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have been an electrical fire, at around 5:39 p.m.

No one else was home at the time. Its four residents spent Wednesday night with another family member. Several dogs were removed before firefighters arrived; none were injured. 

A portion of the roof sustained extensive damage, but no estimate was available.

