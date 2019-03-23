Jay Burcham, owner of Burcham’s Metals in Albany, was honored Friday morning with a Community Hero Award presented by the American Red Cross of Oregon and Southwest Washington.
The recognition was made during the 22nd Annual Heroes Breakfast at the Hilton Hotel in Vancouver, Washington.
Burcham was honored for his support of CPR/AED (automated external defibrillator) training for his employees. (He renews it every two years.) In January 2018 that training resulted in a lifesaving event at his shop.
On Jan. 22, 2018, Mike Murphy of Mike’s Heating & Air Conditioning was dropping off metal at Burcham’s Metal when he suffered a heart attack.
Because all staff members are trained in CPR, they quickly worked as a team to assist Murphy and contacted the Albany Fire Department. Murphy was whisked to Samaritan Albany General Hospital and then transferred to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
While Burcham’s employees were performing lifesaving CPR on Murphy, an office staff member was calling emergency responders, contacting Burcham, who was at a meeting off-site, and Murphy’s company.
“It was an honor and humbling,” Burcham said of the award.
Burcham said that the awareness of the need for CPR training is growing in Linn County.
He said that working with Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce Director Shelly Garrett and Fire Chief Gordon Sletmoe, more than 70 employees of chamber member companies have been trained in CPR.
“I sit on the board of the chamber and offered to sponsor this training,” Burcham said. “She and Chief Sletmoe took it and ran with it.”
Burcham said the chamber is scheduling for another round of classes and there is a waiting list.
“And Matt and Janell Bennett, owners of Sybaris restaurant, took the idea and along with First Burger and The Pix have trained their employees,” Burcham said. “They hope to bring in more Albany Downtown Association members as well.”
The Association plans to host a class later in the spring.
Burcham said the Albany Public Safety Foundation purchased training mannequins last year and the Albany Fire Department uses them to train eighth-grade students.
“More than 700 students were trained the first year and more than 900 learned the next year,” Burcham said. “The Foundation also raised funds to purchase eight AED units that are now in Albany police cars.”
Burcham said this is the kind of momentum that “has and will have impact on many lives.”
Burcham was honored in 2018 with the Distinguished Service award by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. For years he has given out Bibles through the Gideon program at his office and he is an ardent supporter of the Honor Flight program, which provides free trips to Washington, D.C., for veterans.
