Jamboree's virtual shows reaching out to home-bound fans

SWEET HOME — Last year, the Oregon Jamboree posted several free virtual musical concerts on its Facebook page a couple times per month.
Entertainers would perform at the Jamboree office in downtown Sweet Home, spokeswoman Katie Schrock said.
But now, with fans and artists affected by the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, the Jamboree has added a new twist to the popular event — artists are producing their jam sessions from their homes or music studios.
And Schrock said, with “so many cooped up at home,” the Jamboree is producing almost daily sessions posted to the music festival’s Facebook page.
Schrock said response to the one-hour shows has been amazing.
“The shows usually air live about 1 p.m., although we are having some evening shows,” she said. “About 4,000 people are watching them live and then I post them to several social media sites. The shows are being seen by more than 15,000 people per week.”
Schrock said last year’s shows were produced from the Jamboree’s “Crown Royal” studio in the Jamboree office.
“We took that concept and ramped it up as a way to connect our artists and their fans,” Schrock said. “We are working with some artists who are familiar names to Jamboree fans and some new faces that haven’t performed in Sweet Home.”
Fans can sign up for notifications when their favorite artists will perform, Schrock said.
Schrock said setting up the shows has been a lot trickier this year.
“There are so many different devices to work with,” Schrock said. “It’s still been a lot of fun.”
Three free virtual jam sessions remain on this week’s schedule and Schrock is putting next week’s lineup together.
Corvallis native Jackson Michelson kicked off the five-show series on Monday. Michelson performed on the main stage at the 2019 Jamboree.
Tuesday’s show was by Cort Carpenter, who is known for his high-energy and enthusiasm.
Wednesday, Niko Moon will perform at 1 p.m. Jamboree staff “fell in love with Niko” at the Nashville showcase in October and he will perform in Sweet Home this summer.
Parmalee will entertain at 1 p.m. Thursday.
At 1 p.m. Friday, Katie Wade, a pop-country singer-songwriter will perform. Wade is from Seattle.
Saturday, southern Oregon’s Fogline will perform at 7:30 p.m.
Kicking off next week’s shows will be Temecula — a California trio — at 1 p.m. Monday.
Schrock said fans and artists are enjoying a “virtual tip jar” as well. Schrock said it has been a good way artists and fans can communicate and share some laughs.
“We also working on unveiling some other fun events,” Schrock said. “We’re talking about things like a dance challenge or other fun things."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.