SWEET HOME — Although director Robert Shamek said Oregon Jamboree staff members are still crunching numbers, it appears the event held Aug. 2-4 was a financial and artistic success.
“It was a great year,” he said. “Our record year attendance-wise was 2014 when Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert performed, and we had a hair over 16,000 people on the field. This year, on Saturday, we had about 15,500.”
Shamek said 2019 was “one of the smoothest years” in his years with the event, first as a volunteer, and the last four years as director.
Lines were long for Aug. 2 headliner Hank Williams Jr.
“It was hot and everyone waited to come in,” Shamek said.
Chris Young headlined Aug. 3 and the Brothers Osborne rounded out the weekend on Aug. 4.
Shamek said the second stage at Sankey Park was popular and families commented that they enjoyed the provided games for kids. Beer sales — which add greatly to the event’s bottom line — were “fabulous.”
“We sold White Claw (hard seltzer) drinks this year and they were really popular,” he said. “We blew through those things.”
Vendors reported sales increases and Jamboree merchandise sales were up 15 percent over last year, Shamek said, adding, "The artists reported sales were strong across the board."
According to Shamek, the Aug. 1 kickoff celebration attracted more than 1,000 people, although he had projected a crowd of 2,000.
“I think everyone had a great time and the performers were outstanding, but it was hot,” he said.
The event is a fundraiser for local arts programs, especially remodeling of the high school auditorium. Funds will be used to purchase new stage curtains.
“We raised about $2,000 last year and that will probably be about the same this year,” Shamek said.
Nearly 200 veterans received free Jamboree tickets.
“For the second year, for every ticket we sell in June, we give away a ticket to a veteran,” Shamek said. “My goal is to get that number up to 1,000.”
Veterans go to the Jamboree’s website to sign up, Shamek said.
Shamek's working on several acts to join Old Dominion at the 2020 Jamboree. Old Dominion earned the Academy of Country Music’s Group of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
Sweet Home Fire Chief Dave Barringer reported 19 total calls on Friday and 10 each on Saturday and Sunday.
“That’s down from the old days, but last year was significantly lower than most years,” he said.
Barringer said his crews also have implemented programs to get patrons cooled down and hydrated onsite, rather than taken to a hospital.
“Most of the time, folks just get dehydrated and overheated,” Barringer said.
Barringer said the Lebanon Fire and Ambulance District provided an ambulance and crew. “They ran three calls for us on Friday and that really helped,” he said.
