A memorial service for Benton County Sheriff's deputy Brent Iverson will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at the Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd Street, Corvallis.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Iverson died May 27 in an off-duty crash when his car drove off Fern Road near Airport Avenue, south of Philomath. The 11-year Benton County veteran was returning home from a trip with his son when he suffered what was believed to be a fatal medical event. His son was not injured.
Iverson began his law enforcement career with the Oakridge Police Department in 2002. He transferred to the Junction City Police Department in 2005 and was later hired by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in 2008. During his time in the county, he worked as a patrol deputy and a Forest Patrol Deputy.
The Iverson family, which includes a daughter and two sons, has requested the assistance of the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation in coordinating the service. Prior to the service, emergency responders will conduct a vehicle processional escorting Iverson and his family to the church.
Agencies wishing to participate in the processional are to stage by noon at 400 NE Circle Blvd. Those wishing to contribute to the family may do so at their GoFundMe page: http://bit.ly/31lfVxU.
