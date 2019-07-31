Even if you’ve never heard of the emerald ash borer, there’s a pretty significant chance you’ll see its effects in the coming years.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said in a 2017 report that the department is forming a strategic plan for the tree-killing species’ “likely introduction to Oregon.”
But Tom Kaye, executive director and senior ecologist at the Corvallis-based Institute for Applied Ecology, said the invasive insect, which has been inexorably working its way across the United States for years after being introduced to the East Coast from Asia, is a bit like a fatal disease: it can be slowed, but not stopped.
Within a decade, he said, the Oregon ash tree, one of the most common along the state's waterways, could be driven “effectively extinct.”
Kaye said the borer is an example of why having conversations about invasive species can be hard — it’s depressing to learn about them.
“I’ve been going through a mourning process in advance,” he said.
But, he added, it’s important for the public to be informed about invasive species because they can help contain the spread and alert authorities to their presence.
Kaye said IAE puts on its annual Invasive Species Cook-off because the event is a fun way to raise awareness about a difficult topic. It includes a cooking competition that requires participants use invasive ingredients. Categories in include beverages, savory vegetarian dishes and desserts. The event, which helps fund the institute’s education and conservation projects, also features a catered dinner and live music.
The cook-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Tyee Wine Cellars south of Corvallis. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at appliedeco.org/cookoff for $30 for adults, $25 for students, $15 for kids ages 9 to 13, and free for kids under age nine.
In addition to the fun of the food-centric event, Kaye said IAE will provide educational materials so attendees can learn important steps to limit the damage of invasive species. These steps can include things like keeping blackberry bushes under control; not transporting firewood, which can contain dangerous insects like the emerald ash borer; and learning to identify invasive species in order to call the state’s Invasive Species Hotline and begin containment of invasive species early.
Visit www.emeraldashborer.info to learn more about the emerald ash borer and containment efforts. Go to oregoninvasiveshotline.org or call 1-866-INVADER to report an invasive species.
