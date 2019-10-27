PORTLAND — In about the same amount of time it takes for an office coffee break — 25 to 30 minutes give or take — a semi-truck pulls into Northwest Container Services (NWCS) in Portland, is checked in depending on whether it is headed for export or is an import unit, it’s 60,000 pound payload unloaded and a new container put in its place.
The scenario takes place about 600 times per day, according to Gary Cardwell, NWCS divisional vice president. It’s the same type of activity that will occur on a smaller scale at the Mid-Valley Intermodal facility expected to open in 2021 at the former International Paper mill site in Millersburg.
In July, the Oregon Transportation Commission awarded the project $24 million in Connect Oregon funding (state lottery income) with the goal of reducing truck traffic on Interstate 5 and decreasing carbon emissions, especially in the Portland metro area.
A similar facility will be constructed near Nyssa in eastern Oregon, primarily to reduce the cost of hauling agricultural products, specifically onions and potatoes.
NWCS is in contract negotiations with the Linn Economic Development Group, to provide operational and management services for the new facility.
Members of the Linn Economic Development Group — a subsidiary of the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corporation — are Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker, Millersburg resident Darrin Lane, former state Rep. Andy Olson, Stacy Koos, James Ramseyer and former Albany City Councilor Floyd Collins.
Nyquist said the county purchased the 192-acre property for $10 million. He said the intermodal project will likely need 60 to 70 acres. The property is being appraised and preliminary engineering work is underway.
“We are now determining how many acres will need to be divided off and dedicated to the intermodal project,” Nyquist said. “We have to keep growth in mind. We must plan for needs 30 or 40 years down the road. And, once the industrial park sites are built out, getting that land back will be more difficult.”
Linn County employees are securing the site.
“So far, we have removed fallen trees and repaired the perimeter fence, boarded up and cleared brush from around the old farmhouse,” said Lane, who is the Linn County Roadmaster. “We have restored water service to the administrative building. We are also removing heavy brush from around the inside and outside of the perimeter fence to improve security.”
NWCS sits on 90 acres less than 2 miles from the Port of Portland. It is a full-service operation that not only moves shipping containers to and from semis and railroad cars, but also repairs the containers, truck chassis, refrigeration units, steam cleans containers, has refrigeration plugs for 102 containers and can hold up to 80,000 containers at a time.
The company founded in 1985 can transport by rail about 60,000- to 70,000- containers annually between Portland, Tacoma and Seattle.
Northwest Container has 13,500 feet of working rail line on eight tracks.
Cardwell said the plan is to provide about 11,000 feet of rail line at the Millersburg site, allowing for straight-line movement north and south.
Cardwell said his staff numbers 65 in Portland and about 20 additional in Boardman, Tacoma and Seattle.
They can put 220 to 280 containers on trains 8,000- to 10,000-feet long and make 3 to 4 trips weekly to Seattle ports, another 2 to 3 trains weekly between Portland and Tacoma and 1 train per week to Boardman.
He expects the Millersburg site will move trains three days per week.
“Right now in Portland, we’re open from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” Cardwell said. “We will have 100 trucks waiting in line for us to open. They are trying to beat Portland traffic and in many cases, they are trying to make two turns per day, if they are from the mid-valley.”
Cardwell said imports range from tires for Les Schwab to the variety of products sold at stores like Fred Meyer, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s. Exports from the mid-valley are primarily ag-oriented such as hay, grass seed or straw headed for China, South Korea and Japan.
Eleven lifts that cost $500,000 each move containers on and off trucks. The Millersburg site will start with a staff of three or four and two container lifts. The lifts stack loaded containers three- high and unloaded empty containers up to five-high.
“A big issue companies have in the valley is having to haul empty containers southbound and loaded containers back,” Cardwell said. “The Millersburg site should greatly reduce that number of empties being moved by matching imported empties.”
Cardwell added that the Millersburg site should also offer opportunities for southern Oregon companies, that can’t make two daily turns to and from the Portland site.
Cardwell said the possibility of developing a mid-valley intermodal site dates back to 2007, with support from Congressman Peter DeFazio, who put together a government commitment of $5 million.
Cardwell estimates the Millersburg facility could take as many as 160,000 truck trips off Interstate 5.
“There’s already a lot of traffic in downtown Portland,” Cardwell said. “Just think what it’s going to be like in 10 to 20 years. This can start small and grow over time.”
Cardwell is projecting the facility will start with 50 to 150 containers per week, but quickly ramp up over its first 3 to 5 years.
“That’s the plan and yes, it can be profitable,” Cardwell said.
Cardwell said the Millersburg facility has the good fortune of being ideally located for good access off Interstate 5 and to be served with Class I railroad, not short-line operations.
Cardwell said that in addition to increasing fuel costs, there are continued rumblings about adding tolls for roads and bridges in the Portland area.
“It’s only going to cost customers more to haul things by truck through Portland,” Cardwell said.
Cardwell said that although $24 million may seem like a lot of money, it would be a drop in the bucket if new lanes had to be added to Interstate 5 from Eugene to north Portland.
“That would cost billions,” Cardwell said.
Not all of the containers move in and out of the yard quickly.
During the busy Christmas season, some containers will sit for two or three weeks, as shippers try to get inventory on the ground in Oregon to replenish store shelves when needed.
Northwest Container works with 9 of the 14 steamship lines and Cardwell said it has built its business by being on time.
According to a recent report by ECONorthwest sponsored by the Bank of America, some $28 billion in goods and services are exported from Oregon annually.
About 12% of Oregon’s Gross Domestic Product depends on international exports and more than 505,000 Oregon jobs are connected in some fashion to international trade.
According to the report, in 2018, the average annual income for someone employed in a job supported by international trade, was $58,730.
From 2010 to 2015, Or3egon added 650 international trade businesses, growing from 4,598 to 5,251.
The largest Oregon export category is semiconductors and electronic manufacturing, followed by information and technology royalties, machinery manufacturing, agriculture and travel and tourism.
Oregon’s agricultural export sector amounted to about $475 million in 2017.
