A three-vehicle crash on Santiam Highway in Albany injured one person and slowed traffic to a single lane early Saturday evening on the overpass at Airport Road.
According to Albany Police Department Sgt. Robert Hayes, the accident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. and reduced the overpass to a single lane for about an hour.
Hayes said one person was transported to a local hospital following the crash and he had no information about that person’s condition. He added that the cause of the crash was still under investigation Saturday evening.
The Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control.
