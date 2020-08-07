I-5 closed for 12 hours after truck crash

JEFFERSON — Both lanes of northbound traffic on Interstate 5 were closed from 7:16 p.m. Wednesday until 7:30 a.m. Thursday after a semi-truck pulling triple trailers jackknifed and spilled paint onto the roadway, according to Tammy Robbins of the Jefferson Fire District.
Robbins said Jefferson Fire first responded to a single-vehicle accident at northbound milepost 242 at 6:47 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital.
Traffic slowed due to the accident, Robbins said, and about 7:16 p.m. the driver of the semi locked up the vehicle’s brakes to avoid a collision and lost control, toppling the trailers.
Paint covered a portion of the roadway, and a hazmat cleanup crew was called.
Robbins said the driver received minor injuries, but was not treated at a hospital.
Jefferson Fire was assisted by Albany, Lebanon and Corvallis fire departments, as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State Police.
No charges were filed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!