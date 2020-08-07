You have permission to edit this article.
I-5 closed for 12 hours after truck crash
I-5 closed for 12 hours after truck crash

JEFFERSON — Both lanes of northbound traffic on Interstate 5 were closed from 7:16 p.m. Wednesday until 7:30 a.m. Thursday after a semi-truck pulling triple trailers jackknifed and spilled paint onto the roadway, according to Tammy Robbins of the Jefferson Fire District.

Robbins said Jefferson Fire first responded to a single-vehicle accident at northbound milepost 242 at 6:47 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital.

Traffic slowed due to the accident, Robbins said, and about 7:16 p.m. the driver of the semi locked up the vehicle’s brakes to avoid a collision and lost control, toppling the trailers.

Paint covered a portion of the roadway, and a hazmat cleanup crew was called.

Robbins said the driver received minor injuries, but was not treated at a hospital.

Jefferson Fire was assisted by Albany, Lebanon and Corvallis fire departments, as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State Police.

No charges were filed.

