Fire departments from Jefferson, Albany, Aumsville, Chemeketa, Scio, Sublimity and Turner extinguished a two-alarm fire in the attic of a home at 4994 Marion Hill Road SE near Jefferson at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Jefferson firefighters returned to the home shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, after the fire rekindled. No further information about the second incident was immediately available.
One of the home's residents called 911 after arriving at the 5,000-square-foot house on Wednesday and seeing heavy smoke coming from its roof. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have been an electrical fire, at around 5:39 p.m.
No one was home at the time. Several dogs were removed before firefighters arrived; none were injured. Its four residents spent Wednesday night with another family member.
A portion of the roof sustained extensive damage, but no estimate was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.