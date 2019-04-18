Samaritan Evergreen Hospice is offering an opportunity to honor loved ones this Memorial Day with a session to craft heartfelt, handmade bouquets from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen St. SE, Albany.
The event is free, and no registration is required.
For more information, visit samhealth.org/Hospice or call 541-812-4662.
