Samaritan Evergreen Hospice is offering an opportunity to honor loved ones this Memorial Day with a session to craft heartfelt, handmade bouquets from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen St. SE, Albany.

The event is free, and no registration is required.

For more information, visit samhealth.org/Hospice or call 541-812-4662.

