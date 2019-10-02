Thousands have played baseball, from backyards and sandlots to high school diamonds.
But North Albany resident and former Navy submariner David Thompson got to play America’s national pastime at the Arctic Circle.
“We had to move the bases every couple of hours because the ice moves so much,” he said. “We used to say we played baseball around the world.”
Thompson, 70, will be among a group of seven veterans from Albany, one from Corvallis, eight from Lebanon and two from Sweet Home who will take part in the 16th South Willamette Valley Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., this weekend. In all, 59 veterans and 69 guardians from Linn, Benton, Lane and Lincoln counties will make the journey to visit military memorials. The trip is free to veterans.
“I mentioned that I was going while I was getting a haircut the other day and a man at the shop said he had gone before and I was lucky,” Thompson said. “He said it will be something I will remember for the rest of my life. I’m looking forward to it.”
Born in Ohio, Thompson was 3 years old when his family moved to Hayward, California. He graduated from high school in 1968 and enrolled at Chabot College in Hayward.
When Uncle Sam changed college deferments a year later, Thompson enlisted in the Navy, “Because I always liked boats,” he said.
He also volunteered for submarine duty, becoming an interior communications electrician responsible for the gyroscope used for navigation, hatches, valves and sensors and the ballast control panel.
“Being in the Navy was a highlight of my life,” Thompson said. “I enjoyed every minute of it. I enjoyed the environment and learning new things. I had always been mechanically inclined, which really helps when you are on a submarine. You are trained to know how to repair things in the dark.”
Thompson served aboard the USS Queenfish, a 292-foot-long nuclear attack submarine with a crew of 113. It was launched in 1966 and decommissioned in 1990.
“There are large fleet ballistic missile submarines and then there are attack submarines like the Queenfish that are fast and quiet,” Thompson said.
The Queenfish took Thompson to Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, the Arctic Circle and briefly to Vietnam.
“We spent our tours in the Pacific,” he said. “We didn’t stay in port very long. Our commander believed that a submarine was meant to be moving and we were.”
There were many good points about being a submariner, but perhaps the best, Thompson said, was that the staff of the silent service “eats very well.”
“Our meals were excellent,” Thompson said. “We often had steak and we always had ice cream available.”
Thompson served three years active Navy and another three with Navy Reserves. He then attended the College of the Redwoods in Eureka, California, and worked in a leather shop. He also worked in restaurants and at one time, worked for Jim and Penny Fieri, parents of well-known restaurateur and chef Guy Fieri of “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives” fame.
Thompson attended Humboldt State University in Arcata, where he taught photography, then spent time living and working on the Hoopa Valley Reservation on the Klamath River.
He moved to Forest Grove, where he set up a leather working shop and attended Portland State University at night, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business in 1979. There he met his future wife, Melissa. She worked for Northwest Natural — she had a reputation as the fastest meter reader in company history, he said — and he eventually got a job there too.
When they had a chance to move to Eugene or Albany with the company, they got as far as Albany on a Saturday visit. This was going to be home. They have lived in the same North Albany house for 36 years. They have two children, Ryan, a gemologist, and Cecily, a registered nurse.
Thompson stays involved with submarines by volunteering aboard the USS Blueback at OMSI in Portland.
“I volunteer about every two weeks,” Thompson said. “I really enjoy meeting the people who visit and being around fellow submariners.”
Ed Bock, who organizes the South Willamette Valley Honor Flights, said this will make 715 veterans who have participated in the local program.
This Honor Flight runs from Oct. 3-7.
While in D.C., veterans will see a number of memorials and museums, and spend time at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for the changing of the guard and a wreath-laying ceremony, as well as visit the Air & Space Museum near Dulles Airport. The veterans will arrive back in Portland about 10 p.m. Sunday.
They will be accompanied by a film crew, Bock said, that includes producer Steve Barth. The crew will be shooting footage for a documentary on Vietnam War veterans that is set for a spring 2020 release.
Bock said Barth produced a 2014 documentary, “Forgotten Heroes: An Honor Flight Story,” which focused on World War II veterans.
Any veteran — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Merchant Marine — male or female, who served between Dec. 7, 1941 and May 7, 1975, is eligible for an Honor Flight.
Veteran and guardian applications are available at www.swvhonorflight.org or by emailing swvhonorflight@comcast.net. Donations may also be made at the website or by mailing to: South Willamette Valley Honor Flight, 2217 40th Ave. SE, Albany, OR 97322.
