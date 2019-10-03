Lebanon Fire District training officer and in-house historian Mark Fitzwater will present “A Pictorial History of the Lebanon Fire District” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St.
Fitzwater's presentation will include stories of notable firefighters and a selection of photos from the district's history. He will also briefly discuss the district's future.
The son of a Lebanon firefighter, Fitzwater has worked for the district since the age of 16, when he participated in his first burn-to-learn. He has been a full-time employee since 2007.
Fitzwater’s is the fifth in a series of presentations arranged by the Lebanon Museum Foundation, which is working to create a historical and cultural museum. The foundation has a growing collection in storage at the library but so far no display space.
For more information about the Lebanon Museum Foundation and its programs, visit the website at https://lebanonmuseum.org, find LebanonMuseum on Facebook, or send a message to info@lebanonmuseum.org.
